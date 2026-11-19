In the early 1900s, Nobel Prize-winning immunologist Élie Metchnikoff became fascinated by the longevity of Bulgarian villagers who regularly consumed fermented milk.

He suspected that intestinal bacteria influenced aging and believed that introducing beneficial microbes could counteract harmful ones. He was remarkably ahead of his time in recognizing that the organisms in our intestines can influence our health.

Today, we know that one important way bacteria communicate with the body is through the chemicals they manufacture from our food. When you eat an onion, a bowl of lentils, or even a potato that’s been cooked and cooled, something remarkable happens hours later. Bacteria in your colon turn parts of that food into chemicals that help protect your intestinal lining, regulate inflammation, and even influence the barrier protecting your brain.

Your body can’t turn fiber into these chemicals on its own. It relies on gut bacteria to produce three remarkable molecules: acetate, propionate, and butyrate. Known collectively as short-chain fatty acids, they show how the food you eat influences your health in ways you might never expect.

Your gut is running a chemical factory

Your small intestine digests most carbohydrates. But certain fibers and resistant starches escape digestion and reach your colon, where bacteria ferment them.

This process produces three important organic acids: acetic acid, propionic acid, and butyric acid. Scientists collectively refer to them as short-chain fatty acids, typically produced in approximate proportions of 60%, 20%, and 20%.

What’s fascinating is that producing these molecules often requires teamwork. Some bacteria break fiber into smaller sugars. Others ferment those sugars into substances such as acetate and lactate, which certain bacteria can then use to produce butyrate.

Scientists call this microbial cross-feeding. Think of an assembly line: One group of bacteria supplies the raw materials another needs to manufacture the finished product.

This explains why two people eating identical high-fiber meals may produce different amounts of these beneficial molecules. Their microbial factories have different workers.

Butyrate helps keep your intestines sealed

Your intestines must absorb nutrients while preventing bacteria and potentially harmful substances from entering your bloodstream. To accomplish this, intestinal cells are connected by microscopic seals called tight junctions.

When these seals weaken, bacterial products can pass more easily between cells and encounter immune cells, potentially contributing to inflammation.

Butyrate helps maintain this barrier in several ways. It’s a major fuel source for the cells lining your colon, called colonocytes. As these cells burn butyrate, they consume oxygen, helping preserve the low-oxygen environment beneficial intestinal bacteria need.

Butyrate helps regulate the proteins holding intestinal cells together. It activates an enzyme called adenosine monophosphate kinase (AMPK), which helps cells manage energy and assemble tight junctions. It also inhibits histone deacetylases (HDACs), enzymes that influence which genes are switched on or off.

Butyrate doesn’t merely feed your intestinal lining. It can influence the instructions those cells follow.

Your immune system needs brakes, too

A healthy immune system attacks invaders aggressively, but also knows when to stop. Otherwise, it may attack your own cells and tissues.

That’s partly the responsibility of regulatory T cells, specialized immune cells that restrain excessive inflammation. Butyrate and propionate can encourage these cells to develop and function.

Here’s how.

Regulatory T cells depend on a protein called forkhead box P3 (Foxp3), also known as scurfin, which acts like a master instruction manual for their development. By inhibiting HDAC enzymes, butyrate can make the Foxp3 gene more accessible, encouraging cells to produce this protein.

Your gut bacteria can influence the chemical signals that help your immune system decide when to fight and when to stand down.

Can gut bacteria help protect your brain?

Your brain has its own security system: the blood-brain barrier, formed by tightly connected blood-vessel cells that restrict which substances enter brain tissue.

In a fascinating 2014 experiment, researchers studied mice raised without gut bacteria. These mice had unusually permeable blood-brain barriers and reduced levels of proteins responsible for sealing their brain blood vessels. When researchers introduced normal gut bacteria, the barrier improved. Giving the mice butyrate also helped restore protection.

These findings don’t prove that fiber prevents dementia or treats neurological disease in humans. But they reveal a biological connection between the gut and the brain, which we call the gut-brain axis.

What should you actually eat?

Not all fibers feed bacteria equally. Cellulose adds bulk to stool but is relatively resistant to fermentation. Inulin, found in onions, garlic, asparagus, and chicory root, is readily fermented by many gut bacteria. Resistant starch, found in legumes, green bananas, and cooked-and-cooled potatoes or rice, provides another useful substrate.

Cooling cooked starch causes some molecules to reorganize into structures digestive enzymes struggle to break down, allowing more starch to reach the colon.

Different fibers support different bacterial populations, making variety and consistency more useful than relying on one supposedly miraculous food.

Increase fiber gradually, however. Fermentation also produces gas, and sudden increases can cause bloating.

What about probiotics?

Some probiotic strains have demonstrated benefits for specific conditions. But swallowing billions of bacteria doesn’t guarantee they’ll settle in your gut or produce butyrate.

Probiotics introduce microbes. Prebiotics feed beneficial microbes. Both can be useful, but they’re not interchangeable.

The main takeaway is that gut bacteria turn dietary fiber into powerful compounds that help protect your intestinal lining, regulate inflammation, and even support brain health. The key isn’t just adding beneficial bacteria, but feeding the ones you already have.

And what you eat isn’t the only thing that matters. When you eat can also influence how your cells respond to exercise. Next week, we’ll explore how exercise activates your body’s cellular cleanup system, and why working out on an empty stomach may make a difference.

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Melodee Voyles, ND, CNHP, is a Naturopathic Doctor and Certified Natural Health Practitioner at GoldCare Health & Wellness. She earned her CNHP certification in 2014 and her Naturopathic Doctor degree in 2016 from Trinity School of Natural Health. She works with patients using natural approaches, with specialties in hormone balancing, infertility, anti-aging, and weight loss, and is committed to supporting patient choice in healthcare.