If you have heartburn, you can walk into any pharmacy and buy omeprazole for a few dollars — if you pay cash. Run that same drug through your insurance? You likely will pay more. That should bother you.

Health insurance is supposed to reduce risk — not inflate the price of routine care. The original purpose of insurance was simple: you pay a premium so that if something catastrophic happens, you are protected. It was never designed to micromanage $4 prescriptions.