The Illusion of Choice in American Healthcare
Americans once had freedom of transaction in healthcare. Then the meaning of 'health insurance' changed.
If you have heartburn, you can walk into any pharmacy and buy omeprazole for a few dollars — if you pay cash. Run that same drug through your insurance? You likely will pay more. That should bother you.
Health insurance is supposed to reduce risk — not inflate the price of routine care. The original purpose of insurance was simple: you pay a premium so that if something catastrophic happens, you are protected. It was never designed to micromanage $4 prescriptions.