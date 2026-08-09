The Jeremy Boreing Show - Fauci's Reckoning with Dr. Simone Gold

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.The Jeremy Boreing Show - Fauci's Reckoning with Dr. Simone GoldDr. Simone GoldAug 09, 2026ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsDaily Dose: 'The California Mandate' with Dr. Peterson PierreAug 8 • Dr. Simone GoldClay Clark ReAwaken America Tour Reunion Featuring Dr. Simone GoldAug 2 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'What Is Hantavirus?' with Dr. Peterson PierreAug 1 • Dr. Simone GoldStinchfield Tonight with Dr. Simone Gold - Fauci's Role in COVID-19Jul 26 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Fauci Still Blames You' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 25 • Dr. Simone GoldFlyover Conservatives with Dr. Gold: 'I Haven't Had Health Insurance in 20 Years - Here's Why'Jul 19 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Ultra-Processed Foods & Informed Consent' with Dr. Peterson PierreJul 19 • Dr. Simone Gold