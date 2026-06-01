The Judicial Corruption Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
A judge whose advances I once rejected later sentenced me to 60 days in federal prison. Now he's going after Trump.
Meet Judge Christopher Cooper.
Cooper has been a federal judge in Washington, D.C. since 2014, appointed by Barack Obama. On Friday, he made national headlines by blocking President Trump from renaming and renovating the Kennedy Center, ruling that Trump has no authority to do so.
Think about that: a federal judge has decided that President Trump—the chairman of the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees, which oversees the institution—is not allowed to make those decisions.