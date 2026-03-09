The Last Safe Classroom
More than 6,000 schools across 1,000 school districts enforce Parental Exclusion Policies. Here's what you can do about it.
For nearly a year, John and Jane Poe had no idea their junior-high daughter was being treated as a boy at school. Staff called her by a different name, referred to her by different pronouns, and assigned her a different identity. No one told the parents. Teachers sat directly across from them at parent-teacher meetings and lied – because how else can you describe such behavior?
The Poes learned the truth only after their daughter attempted suicide.