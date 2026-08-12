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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
9h

For sixty-five years, I have studied health and nutrition...and at 92 with the knowledge I gained, I am healthier and far more active than I was in my thirties, when I was fat and lethargic. I use no drugs or vaccines. In 1961, I got into the study of health and nutrition, because of an unhealthy child created by iatrogenic medicine. I nearly lost my child from vaccines and the advice I was given by his pediatrician. It got me into a search for the truth. The human bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients from food to the organs, glands and cells to NOURISH them providing energy and health. Drugs and vaccines don't provide nourishment, they are toxins which are harmful to the organs, glands and cells. They simply don't belong in the human body. Hippocrates, the Father of medicine, coined the word MEDICINE to mean FOOD...He said, "Let Food be Your medicine; and Medicine be Your Food." He prescribed natural food, exercise, fresh air, sunshine, change of venue and a healthy lifestyle. Hippocrates was known for HIS CURES. It is truly incredible that his information has not been taught in med school to future doctors. It seems like the Medical industry is more interested in its Bottom Line than CURES

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
9h

And 1 of every 30 US children has autism spectrum disease.

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