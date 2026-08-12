The medical establishment erupted on Wednesday against President Trump’s plan to overhaul the country’s childhood vaccination schedule.

Trump signed an executive order Monday calling for schools to reconsider their vaccine requirements. He also renewed his push to split the combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) shot into three separate vaccines.

The order tasks HHS’s Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines with rethinking how and when childhood shots are administered, looking into alternatives to aluminum-based adjuvants, and keeping the risk-benefit profile of childhood vaccines under ongoing review. The task force has 90 days to hand its recommendations over to the White House.

Notably, the order never brought up autism. What it did point to was the sheer size of the U.S. vaccine schedule compared to other wealthy nations. American kids are on track to receive roughly 70 vaccine doses by the time they turn 18 — nearly double the 40-to-50 dose range typical in European countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus quickly condemned the order as being influenced by politics, not science. “The science is unequivocal: vaccines – including the MMR vaccine – are safe and do not cause autism,” he said, even though the EO never mentioned the disorder.

He added that “vaccination policy should be guided by rigorous, independent and transparent review of the best available science, not by political influence.”

Ghebreyesus stopped short of explaining why bringing the U.S. schedule closer to Europe’s — a model he doesn’t dispute as safe — is itself something to resist.

The WHO chief said he is “concerned that recent changes to US immunisation policy are not aligned with decades of evidence.” That evidence base, he explained, shows “how many doses are needed, and which vaccines can be given together safely,” and is “reviewed continuously as new data emerge from across the globe.”

In a message aimed at reassuring the public, he called vaccines “among the most powerful tools” to keep children safe, “making deadly diseases preventable.”

Major U.S. medical groups are expected to challenge the order in court, and many came out swinging immediately, all while continuing to recommend COVID-19 shots for young, healthy patients. Their central complaint is the supposed lack of new evidence to support the shift.

Andrew D. Racine, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said flatly that “there is no new evidence to justify significant changes to childhood immunization guidance.”

Willie Underwood III, president of the American Medical Association, said that any change to childhood vaccine recommendations should only follow rigorous review by medical experts, seemingly ignoring the medical experts in the HHS.

Ronald G. Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, warned that the new approach would make vaccination logistically “complicated and burdensome.” Breaking the MMR shot into three separate injections, he noted, would mean three separate doctor visits, which he fears could drive vaccination rates down.

Jan K. Carney, MD, president of the American College of Physicians, said the order is “problematic and deeply concerning” because it doesn’t rely on the “scientific review that has guided the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule for decades.”