Ronald Reagan joked that the scariest words in the English language were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” But parents might hear an even scarier sentence today: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to teach your child the truth.”

Earlier this month, Virginia lawmakers sent House Bill 333 to Governor Abigail Spanberger. The bill would prohibit schools from teaching that the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol was peaceful. If schools choose to teach the event, teachers would be required to describe it as “an unprecedented, violent attack on U.S. democratic institutions…for the purpose of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

The bill also bars instruction suggesting that extensive election fraud may have occurred or that it could have affected the outcome of the election.