On January 26, Vincent Munster arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Airport carrying a black plastic case. Munster, a 53-year-old Dutch scientist, is Chief of the Virus Ecology Section at the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. RML contains one of the world’s most secure biological research facilities, a BSL-4 lab where the most dangerous pathogens are studied.

Munster told customs agents that his case contained diagnostic equipment, but his nervous-looking colleague triggered their suspicion. When they opened it, they found more than 100 vials packed in coolers. At least 17 contained monkeypox virus, smuggled into the country undeclared from the Republic of Congo.