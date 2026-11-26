Every November, “Movember” men’s health campaigns remind men about prostate cancer. It’s the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men, with more than 300,000 new cases expected this year.

What these campaigns rarely emphasize is that many men develop prostate cancer without ever knowing it, and most will never die from it. Autopsy studies have found microscopic prostate cancer in roughly 30–40% of men in their 40s and 50s, more than half in their 60s, and as many as 50–60% in their 80s.

Yet almost none of these men died because of prostate cancer. They died with it. Something else claimed their lives first. In fact, the lifetime risk of dying from prostate cancer is only about 2–3% for most men.

Yet millions of healthy men are encouraged to undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests, setting off a chain of events that can leave them worse off than if they had never been tested.

When finding cancer becomes the problem

We’ve all heard that detecting cancer early saves lives. But prostate tumors grow so slowly they may never become dangerous. Finding one doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve saved a life. Sometimes, you’ve simply turned a healthy man into a cancer patient.

Imagine a 55-year-old man who feels perfectly healthy. No pain, no urinary problems, no symptoms whatsoever. During a routine checkup, his doctor orders a PSA blood test and it comes back elevated. Suddenly, he’s worried about cancer. Further testing leads to a biopsy, which finds a small tumor. Frightened by the diagnosis, he chooses surgery or radiation.

But what if that tumor would never have harmed him? Now he may be left with urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, or other permanent complications. The biopsy can cause serious bleeding and/or infection. There’s also the potential to spread a cancer that was well contained.

And there’s another problem. If that man lives another 30 years, his survival may be credited to the treatment, even though he might have lived just as long without it. This creates a misleading impression that detecting and treating more cancers must be saving more lives. This is referred to as “lead-time bias.”

Finding more cancer isn’t the same as preventing cancer deaths.

Why a high PSA doesn’t necessarily mean cancer

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland below the bladder that surrounds the urethra, the tube carrying urine out of the body. It produces fluid that becomes part of semen. That fluid initially forms a gel. An enzyme called prostate-specific antigen (PSA) liquefies it, allowing sperm to swim. Small amounts of PSA naturally enter the bloodstream, where a blood test can measure them.

The PSA blood test measures prostate activity, not cancer.

Richard Ablin, the pathologist who discovered PSA, later criticized its widespread use for cancer screening, arguing that it had become a volume-driven business encouraging unnecessary procedures and treatments.

An elevated PSA isn’t specific to cancer; it can be caused by:

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): Common, usually harmless age-related prostate enlargement.

Inflammation or infection: Including prostatitis and urinary tract infections.

Recent ejaculation: Within 24–48 hours before testing.

Vigorous exercise: Particularly cycling or heavy lifting that increases pelvic pressure.

Recent procedures: Including a digital rectal examination or prostate biopsy.

Certain medications: Which can alter PSA readings.

Cancer can raise PSA, too. But prostate cancer can also exist with completely normal PSA levels.

An elevated result therefore doesn’t establish that cancer is present, let alone whether it’s dangerous. Yet it has historically triggered anxiety, biopsies, and sometimes radical treatment for tumors that posed little threat.

The turtles, slow birds, and rabbits

Not all prostate cancers behave alike. A useful way to understand them is to divide them into three broad groups.

The turtles (40–50%): These are indolent cancers that grow extremely slowly or never progress. They can remain harmless for decades.

The slow birds (30–40%): These cancers grow gradually and can usually be managed effectively if intervention becomes necessary.

The rabbits (10–20%): These are aggressive cancers more likely to spread and become life-threatening. They require prompt attention.

The challenge is distinguishing the harmless turtles from the dangerous rabbits.

A PSA test alone cannot tell them apart. That’s why one elevated number shouldn’t automatically lead to a biopsy or surgery.

Instead, doctors can build a more complete picture by examining:

PSA velocity: How quickly PSA rises over time. An increase greater than approximately 0.75 ng/mL per year is often considered more concerning.

Additional blood tests: The Prostate Health Index (PHI) and free-PSA ratio provide more information.

Multiparametric MRI: Imaging that identifies suspicious areas within the prostate.

Targeted biopsy: Sampling suspicious tissue when the overall findings warrant further investigation.

The objective is to avoid unnecessary procedures for the turtles while identifying the rabbits that genuinely need treatment.

Sometimes the best treatment is no immediate treatment

For men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer, typically Grade Group 1 with limited disease, active surveillance is the appropriate default. Active surveillance involves regular PSA monitoring, occasional imaging, and biopsies when justified. Treatment begins only if the cancer shows meaningful progression.

Higher-risk cancers are different. Aggressive features may justify surgery, radiation, or other definitive treatment. But that decision should follow careful risk assessment, not a reflexive response to one blood test.

How to support prostate health

Several everyday measures may help maintain a healthier prostate:

Maintain adequate zinc. The prostate uses zinc to keep its cells functioning normally. Zinc also helps limit the production of DHT, a hormone that stimulates prostate growth. Good sources include meat, seafood, nuts, and seeds.

Keep vitamin D in a healthy range. A range of 50-100 ng/ml supports normal cellular and immune function.

Keep insulin levels low. Insulin is a growth hormone, and chronically elevated insulin levels can contribute to prostate enlargement. Help keep insulin in check by cutting back on refined carbohydrates and avoiding sugar, eating a nutritious diet, and staying physically active through regular movement and exercise.

Limit estrogen-like environmental chemicals. Certain compounds mimic estrogen, which can inflame prostate cells and contribute to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) .

The real message of prostate cancer awareness

November’s awareness campaigns are most valuable when they help men make informed decisions rather than rush into testing or treatment. PSA is a poor screening tool and shouldn’t be performed routinely. A digital rectal exam by a competent physician is a better approach. Typical symptoms of an enlarged prostate are frequent urination, getting up at night to urinate (nocturia), decreased stream, and sometimes painful urination or blood in the urine. These should prompt a visit to a GoldCare doctor.

For many men with low-risk prostate cancer, the conservative approach is to monitor the cancer carefully while supporting their health through regular exercise and a nutritious diet.

Exercise has benefits that go beyond prostate health. Next week, we’ll explore how physical activity helps your cells break down and recycle damaged parts, and why eating before a workout can affect how much of this internal clean-up takes place.

Have a question for the GoldCare HealthDesk? Let us know here.

Deborah A. Conrad, PA-C, is a Physician Assistant at GoldCare Health & Wellness. She began her career in medical laboratory work after earning a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology, then completed her master’s degree in the Physician Assistant Program at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania in 2003. She has practiced in hospital-based settings, held leadership roles as a hospitalist PA, and actively mentors Physician Assistant students.