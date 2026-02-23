The Quiet Fear Inside Washington Homes
Here's why some parents are terrified to discipline their children in The Evergreen State
Some parents in Washington State are learning to be afraid of their own children.
They walk on eggshells in their own homes. They censor themselves in everyday conversation. They avoid discipline, avoid conflict, avoid even using their child’s name in public. They stop using pronouns altogether. They refuse to discuss sex, biology, or gender at all—because they know that one wrong word, one perceived slight, one moment of honesty could cost them their child.