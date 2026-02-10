The Rise of the Activist Doctor
Politics and medicine don't mix. Here's what happens when they do.
Hospitals were once understood as places set apart from ideology. That boundary is rapidly disappearing.
Across the United States, physicians and hospital staff are increasingly being trained not in medicine, but in political activism. Many of the nation’s largest hospital systems are exploiting their captive audiences – whether it is staff, doctors, or even patients – to advance ideological objectives that have nothing to do with patient care.