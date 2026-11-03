The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
30m

I did nutritional consultations for 30 years...28 of them Creator-guided. I learned that the state of the internal organs affects the ability of the body to digest and handle foods. I found that every person was unique and had specific Perfect Foods, which creed energy and health.

Most Americans have broken down their internal organs from their diets, alcohol, drugs, etc. This is one of the reasons for the poor health of the people in our country. Humans have very specific foods that they should be eating. People survived thousands of years on unprocessed foods. Processed foods have calories and fill the stomach, but they are not the foods our Creator designed for humans to eat. People would be far healthier, if doctors had studied true nutrition and advised them on how to eat and follow a healthy lifestyle. Most people don't take the time to study nutrition. At this point in time the Food Industry supplies its research to be taught in nutrition schools, which is biased., designed to sell its products. Where can doctors go to study valid nutrition? For 65 years, I have been into nutrition research...I have personally experimented with many diets; and eliminated many 'good' foods, which created health issues. At 92, I am healthy and active, because i did this research and learned not to depend on the 'Experts.' If people ate their Perfect Foods ...they would find energy and good health. There is a fine book Quality Longevity by Mark Lovendale, about his Prime Test, which he designed. He taught doctors and other professionals. It tested patient's blood with specific food they were eating. By removing a food that caused a major response, It resulted in a patient getting well. There was another book, The Missing Link in the Medical Curriculum: Food Chemistry in Relationship to Body Chemistry by Dr. Jay M Hoffman, which contained beneficial information. There are answers that are available already, for those who are seeking the truth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture