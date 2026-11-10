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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
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Total erroneous information, as someone who is 92 and in excellent health. I am far more active today than I was 60 years ago...Excess protein is a killer and makes the body work harder trying to digest it. I got a tumor in 1976 from eating too much protein. A nutritional doctor told me i needed to eat more protein. I was doing fine, before he recommended it. I got rid of a rapidly growing tumor by stopping the dairy he recommended...and primarily eating raw fruit and vegetables. It is extremely easy to get enough protein..It is very difficult to keep it down. Many have no idea that excess protein, fat and carbs contribute to the growth of tumors. I got rid of another ugly bulbous growth with spikes coming out of it on my chest from simply stopping the excess carbs I was eating. Americans are the unhealthiest in the world with their focus on eating too much food. In the 40s and 50s few were obese and overweight.. People did not have the health problems that exist today. There was less money for the wrong food.

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