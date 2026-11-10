One of the most frustrating things about getting older is discovering that what used to work no longer does. You eat the same foods, stay active, maybe even exercise regularly. Yet your muscles are shrinking, and your strength is slipping.

Your muscles haven’t lost their ability to grow. They’re becoming harder to convince. We call this anabolic resistance.

Your muscles aren’t listening like they used to

Your muscles constantly break down old proteins and replace them with new ones. This rebuilding process, called muscle protein synthesis, is stimulated by eating protein and exercising.

But aging muscles respond less strongly to both signals. Think of a doorbell that’s become less sensitive. It still works, but you have to press harder. Over time, this reduced response contributes to sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle and strength that makes climbing stairs, getting out of chairs, and maintaining balance increasingly difficult.

So how do you get your muscles listening again?

The protein dose that worked at 30 may not work at 70

Research suggests older men need approximately 30 grams of protein per meal to maximize muscle building, compared with 18 grams for younger men of the same 165-pound weight.

Why? Part of the explanation involves leucine, one of the amino acids that make up protein.

Think of leucine as an ignition key. It activates a cellular pathway called mTOR, signaling muscles to build new proteins. Older muscles may need roughly 2.5–3 grams of leucine per meal to respond strongly. Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy are particularly efficient sources.

But protein alone isn’t enough.

Your muscles need a reason to grow

Imagine delivering building materials to a construction site where nobody has been told to start working. Protein supplies the materials. Resistance exercise gives your muscles a reason to build. Lifting weights creates mechanical tension that activates muscle-building signals and makes muscles more responsive to protein for a day or longer.

But it does something else, too: It makes your muscles more sensitive to the amino acids in protein for up to 24–48 hours afterward.

In other words, exercise doesn’t just stimulate muscle growth. It also helps your muscles make better use of the protein you eat. That’s why combining resistance training with adequate protein is more effective than relying on either alone.

Inactivity does the opposite. Researchers found that just two weeks of sharply reduced walking caused older adults to lose leg muscle and respond less effectively to protein.

And it’s never too late. In a landmark study, frail nursing-home residents aged 86–96 increased their trained muscle strength by an average of 174% after eight weeks of resistance training.

In space, where muscles no longer have to work against gravity the way they do on Earth, even healthy young astronauts can rapidly lose muscle mass and strength. That’s why NASA astronauts exercise for about two hours a day, including resistance training. A healthy 30-year-old floating in space and a sedentary 80-year-old on Earth experience the same muscle-wasting processes.

The common denominator isn’t age, but the lack of demand placed on their muscles. Your muscles don’t just respond to how old you are, but to how much you use them.

Lifting weights creates mechanical tension that tells your muscles they need to grow stronger. But it does something else, too: It makes your muscles more sensitive to the amino acids in protein for up to 24–48 hours afterward.

In other words, exercise doesn’t just stimulate muscle growth. It also helps your muscles make better use of the protein you eat. That’s why combining resistance training with adequate protein is more effective than relying on either alone.

Putting it all together

So what can you do to keep your muscles strong as you age?

Start with two or three full-body resistance workouts each week, using weights, resistance bands, or your own body weight. Gradually increase the challenge as you get stronger.

Aim for 30–40 grams of high-quality protein at each of your main meals. Eggs, meat, fish, and dairy are particularly good sources because they provide essential amino acids your muscles need.

But it’s not just what you eat that matters. The order in which you eat it can make a difference, too. Next week, we’ll explore how simply rearranging the order of foods already on your plate can help prevent blood sugar spikes, support steadier energy, and improve your metabolic health.

Have a question for the GoldCare HealthDesk? Let us know here.

Jana Schmidt, ND, PhD, CNHP, MH, Min, is Wellness Director at GoldCare Health & Wellness. A board-certified naturopath with more than 30 years in natural health and over 12 years in private practice in Florida, she holds doctorates in Naturopathy and Naturopathic Ministries and a master’s in Herbology. Her focus includes fertility support, women’s and children’s wellness, detoxification, and holistic approaches to health.