The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Graphite's avatar
Graphite
7h

Thanks Simone... There are 'privacy' devices available - like Rob Braxman's Braxphone BraX3 - and other de-googled devices... It is crazy that we have to go to these lengths though...

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Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️'s avatar
Hope, the Sassy Squirrel 🐿️
7h

Like it’s not already . We have no privacy anymore!

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