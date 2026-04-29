The Supreme Court spent more than two hours Tuesday wrestling with a question that could shape the future of digital privacy in America: Can the government secretly sift through the location histories of hundreds of millions of people to find a suspect?

The case began with a violent 2019 bank robbery outside Richmond, Virginia. A masked man walked into a federal credit union, handed a teller a note demanding money, and escaped with nearly $200,000. Detectives turned to Google.

Using a controversial investigative tool known as a “geofence warrant,” police demanded that Google search through its vast trove of user location data to identify every device that had been near the bank around the time of the robbery.

Google complied in stages. First, it searched through the accounts of more than 500 million users enrolled in its Location History service and produced anonymized data for 19 devices found within roughly 150 meters of the bank during a one-hour window. Investigators then narrowed the list to nine devices and finally requested identifying information for three users, including a man named Okello Chatrie.

Police later searched homes linked to Chatrie and discovered nearly $100,000 in cash, a gun, and demand notes. He was convicted of bank robbery.

But now, years later, the case has become something much bigger than a single robbery. At stake is whether the government can use sweeping digital dragnets to identify suspects, and whether Americans surrender their constitutional privacy rights simply by carrying smartphones.

During oral arguments Tuesday, the justices appeared sharply divided.

According to SCOTUSBlog, some members of the Court sounded deeply uneasy about the implications of allowing the government to electronically round up everyone who happened to be in a particular place at a particular time.

Others suggested that smartphone users voluntarily hand over this information to tech companies and therefore cannot reasonably expect it to remain private.

The argument exposed a growing tension at the heart of modern life: smartphones constantly track us, tech companies store the data, and police increasingly want access to it.

Unlike traditional search warrants, which target a known suspect, geofence warrants work in reverse. Investigators begin with a place — a church, a protest, a political rally, an abortion clinic, a bank — and ask companies like Google to identify everyone who was there.

Civil liberties advocates warn that the tool amounts to digital mass surveillance, and the Supreme Court itself appeared troubled by where such power could lead.

Chief Justice John Roberts warned that the same logic could allow the government to identify everyone attending “a particular church” or “a particular political organization.”

Justice Elena Kagan questioned why Americans should only have privacy rights over long-term “patterns of life,” but not sensitive one-time activities like attending a political rally or visiting an abortion clinic.

Justice Neil Gorsuch raised perhaps the broadest concern of all: if Americans lose privacy protections over location data stored with Google, what stops the government from claiming similar authority over emails, photos, calendars, and documents stored in the cloud?

“Essentially all of your data on the cloud,” Chatrie’s lawyer warned, “would be exposed to government searches without a warrant.”

That possibility appeared to unsettle several justices.

Yet other members of the Court seemed far more sympathetic to the government’s position.

Chief Justice Roberts noted that users can disable Google’s location tracking if they choose. “If you don’t want the government to have your location history,” he said, “you just flip that off.” At the same time, he also seemed bothered that Americans would be forced to turn off that service, which many apps use to function, just to protect their Fourth Amendment right from the government.

“So,” he said, “to prevent surveillance of sensitive locations, you have to rely on the fact that people are going to turn off something that many if not most people find is an important service?”

Justice Samuel Alito argued that users voluntarily disclose their movements to Google by enabling the service in the first place.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett also appeared skeptical that someone could claim privacy in movements occurring in public places over only a few hours.

The federal government warned that restricting geofence warrants could cripple investigations into kidnappings, shootings, and robberies.

Deputy Solicitor General Eric Feigin argued that Chatrie was asking the Court to create “an impregnable fortress” around records of “public movements” that users voluntarily shared with Google.

But critics say that argument ignores how modern technology actually works.

Most smartphone users do not fully understand the layers of settings, permissions, and disclosures governing location tracking. Even some justices appeared skeptical that users knowingly consent to being monitored.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed to evidence suggesting Google’s privacy controls can be confusing and opaque. Turning on a phone at midnight to make it function, she suggested, may not amount to informed consent for government surveillance.

The case arrives amid growing confusion nationwide. Federal courts are deeply split over whether geofence warrants violate the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unreasonable searches.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has effectively declared them unconstitutional general warrants — the same kind of broad searches the Founders specifically sought to forbid after abuses by British authorities before the American Revolution.

Other courts have upheld them.

Meanwhile, geofence warrants are spreading rapidly beyond Google. Law enforcement agencies have reportedly sought similar data from companies including Apple, Uber, Lyft, and Snapchat.

If the government prevails in Chatrie v. United States, critics warn, geofence warrants could become powerful tools for monitoring protests, religious gatherings, political events, or other constitutionally protected activities — all without targeting any known suspect beforehand.

By the end of Tuesday’s arguments, no clear majority had emerged.