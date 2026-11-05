The Gold Report

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
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Our ancient ancestors were always on the move looking for food...eating and moving. The sedentary habits and the Processed Foods are totally responsible for blood sugar problems and other health concerns today. It is of maximum importance to avoid all processed food...Mankind lived on natural unprocessed food for eons of time, sunshine, fresh air and movement.It took awhile to get off the beaten path in order to get healthy and fit. at 92.. However, I followed the teachings of Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine...he was known for his CURES.

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