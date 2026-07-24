The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Jeffrey Ludwig's avatar
Jeffrey Ludwig
4h

Wow! This would be an incredible breakthrough if it is true. The excessive vaccination of newborns hypothesis has not gained traction. Maybe this simpler explanation of the dramatic increase in autism and ADHD will prove to be correct.

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