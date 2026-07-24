A federal appeals court just breathed new life into lawsuits claiming Tylenol’s maker failed to warn pregnant women about a possible link between the drug and autism or ADHD in their children.

What happened

On July 13, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that a lower-court judge went too far when she threw out testimony from several scientific experts hired by the plaintiffs. That judge, Denise Cote, had ruled in 2023 that the experts “cherry-picked” and distorted the research, and she used that finding to dismiss two lawsuits from families who said they should have been warned about the risks.

The appeals court disagreed with how she got there. Judges are allowed to screen out expert testimony that’s unreliable, the panel said, but they’re not allowed to settle a genuine scientific debate themselves by picking a winner. Writing for the panel, Judge Guido Calabresi said “cherry-picking” only happens when an expert ignores evidence that undercuts their own conclusion.

Calabresi used one expert’s testimony as an example: Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, now dean of Harvard’s School of Public Health, argued that genetics alone don’t fully explain the observed connection between acetaminophen exposure in the womb and autism or ADHD. Calabresi noted that scientists genuinely disagree on that question, so dismissing Baccarelli’s position as bias rather than engaging with his reasoning was the wrong call.

The court did not rule on whether Tylenol actually causes autism or ADHD. It only said the plaintiffs’ experts used methods solid enough that a jury should get to hear them.

The reaction

Plaintiffs’ attorney Ashley Keller told the Epoch Times that the ruling is validation of the scientific case his clients have been making since the start, and said they’re ready to bring that evidence in front of a jury.

Kenvue, which now makes Tylenol, pushed back, insisting the ruling changes nothing about the underlying science. A company spokesperson said independent research still shows no proven causal link, and that the company now gets another chance to argue the plaintiffs’ experts are wrong.

The bigger picture

In 2021, 91 scientists and public health professionals signed a consensus statement warning that Tylenol during pregnancy could raise the risk of neurodevelopmental and urogenital disorders.

Tylenol itself has admitted that its drug was not safe during pregnancy. In 2017, the company tweeted: “We don’t actually recommend using any of our products while pregnant.” Internal documents obtained by The Daily Caller show that Johnson & Johnson, before spinning off Tylenol into the separate company Kenvue, privately acknowledged safety signals related to autism.

“The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me,” wrote Rachel Weinstein, U.S. director of epidemiology for Janssen—the pharmaceutical arm of J&J that was then still tied to Tylenol—in 2018. A confidential J&J presentation admitted that observational studies showed a “somewhat consistent” association between prenatal Tylenol and neurodevelopmental disorders. Meta-analyses, too, suggested there were links.

“Not much choice but to consider this a safety signal that needs to be evaluated,” wrote J&J’s medical safety lead back in 2008.

More recently, Baccarelli co-authored a 2025 review concluding the data supports a real association between prenatal acetaminophen use and higher risk of autism and related conditions. Later that year, Trump administration health officials cited his work when they warned doctors that acetaminophen use during pregnancy might be tied to increased neurological risk.

The findings are supported by research from Harvard University and Johns Hopkins University

The Trump administration in September published an action plan, which includes an update to Tylenol’s safety label and notifying doctors countrywide.

The case now heads back toward trial, where a jury will get to weigh the competing science.