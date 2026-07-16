Imagine your child gets vaccinated. Hours later, they go into anaphylactic shock. Oxygen is cut off from the heart and brain. They’re left with brain damage, or their kidneys fail.

Your instinct is to sue the manufacturer. You can’t. Vaccine makers are shielded from liability by law. If it was a mandatory school shot like MMR, the manufacturer is protected by the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. If it was the COVID-19 shot, they’re protected by the PREP Act of 2005.

So you’re left with two very different paths to compensation, depending on which vaccine hurt your child.