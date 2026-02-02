The Vaccine Racket, Part 2: Another Grieving Mother Fights Back
Shanticia Nelson trusted the AAP’s advice on multiple vaccines. Now her baby is dead—and she’s taking a stand.
If you missed Part 1 of this series, read it here.
On March 26, 2025, Shanticia Nelson brought her one-year-old daughter, Sa’Niya Carter, to a routine wellness visit at Golisano Children’s Hospital Pediatric Practice in Rochester, New York.
It was supposed to be a checkup. Instead, Sa’Niya was given six injections containing 12 vaccines.