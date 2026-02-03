Catch up on the story: Read Part 1 and Part 2 of this series before diving in.

In 2012, a child identified as “E” had a severe anaphylactic reaction after a HepA-Adult vaccine. Two years later, she reacted again—to a polio shot. Both were egg-based vaccines. Because of those reactions, E was granted a medical exemption from all egg-based vaccines.

In 2022, she experienced another anaphylactic episode, this time after a DTaP vaccine, which is not egg-based. Her doctor issued a full medical exemption from any further vaccinations.