Imagine being a conscientious parent. Not perfect—no parent is—but careful. You read labels. You ask questions. You hesitate when something doesn’t feel right, especially when it involves your children’s bodies.

Now imagine being told you don’t get to hesitate. You’re told your kids must receive a series of injections. That your concerns are unfounded. That the experts know best. And that if you refuse, your children may be denied basic things, like school.

So you comply. Not because you’re convinced, but because you’re cornered. And then, within hours, your children get sick. The illness escalates. Fast. And before you can even process what’s happening, they’re gone. And instead of being allowed to grieve, you’re treated like a suspect.

That’s not a hypothetical. It’s what happened to Andrea Shaw.