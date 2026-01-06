The WHO’s Power Doesn’t End With U.S. Withdrawal
We're leaving the WHO, but the WHO isn't leaving us
Tuesday, January 21st, will mark America’s final day as a member of the World Health Organization.
The very next day—January 22, 2026—the United States formally exits the WHO, following an executive order President Trump signed just hours after being sworn in last year. That order directed the federal government to cut funding, recall U.S. personnel, and find alternatives to the WHO for international health coordination.
And it can’t happen soon enough.