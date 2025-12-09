Five years after carrying out the largest and deadliest human experiment in modern history, the Medical-Industrial Complex has made its first admission. On November 28th, an email from Vinay Prasad—now heading the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)—admitted that the experimental COVID-19 mRNA shots killed at least ten children, and far more deaths remain uncounted. He also acknowledged that the shots caused more harm than good. That single sentence detonates the central justification Americans were force-fed—that “the benefits outweigh the risks.” It was the chorus line from the FDA, the CDC, the credentialed “experts,” and every legacy media outlet running cover for them.