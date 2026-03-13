Thousands of parents, students, and advocates gathered at the Connecticut State Capitol on Wednesday to push back against a slate of proposals they say would erode parental rights in education and health care.

The largest crowd came to oppose a proposal under consideration by state lawmakers that would impose new restrictions on homeschooling. Families packed a hearing before the legislature’s Education Committee, with hundreds signing up to testify against the plan.

Under the proposed changes, parents would be required to notify the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) every year if they plan to homeschool. They would also have to disclose which books and materials they intend to use and submit their children to state testing.

Another provision would prevent parents from withdrawing a child from public school if the family is under investigation by DCF.

Critics warn the new law, if passed, could be misused. The Home School Legal Defense Association says school districts sometimes interpret such laws differently, potentially imposing additional restrictions beyond what the statute explicitly mandates.

Supporters of the legislation say the changes are needed to protect children. Democrat lawmakers have pointed to recent cases of abuse and neglect, including the death of 11-year-old Jacqueline “Mimi” Torres-Garcia.

Torres-Garcia had previously attended public school, where teachers are required to report signs of abuse. Her mother later filed a notice of intent to homeschool, but authorities say the girl was never actually educated at home. Prosecutors allege she died after prolonged neglect and maltreatment.

Democratic lawmakers have cited the case as a reason to increase state oversight of homeschooling.

Critics argue the legislation would fundamentally alter the balance between families and the state.

“That just fundamentally flips that relationship of who has primary authority,” homeschooling father Justin Bennett told WTNH. “It’s now saying that the state has primary authority and the family has to ask permission.”

Homeschooling is the fastest-growing form of education. The number of families educating their children at home surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to rise in the years since.

For many parents, concerns about school curricula have also played a role. While Connecticut has not mandated a statewide gender ideology curriculum, estimates suggest that more than three-quarters of the state’s high schools include lessons on gender ideology in required courses. Roughly half of middle schools do as well.

Studies show homeschoolers outperform their state-educated counterparts in nearly all areas. Standardized tests reveal that homeschoolers on average score over 30 percentage points higher than public schoolers in core studies such as reading, language and math. SAT results show that homeschooled children score higher than state-educated children by as many as 70 points in critical reading and 48 points in writing. They are also more likely to achieve higher GPAs in college.

Minority children who homeschool also show higher results than their counterparts in government schools. Black homeschooled students, for example, have been shown to outscore black public schooled students by 23–42 percentage points. According to government figures, 41% of homeschoolers are Black, Asian, Hispanic, and other minorities.

Most homeschoolers also report being excited about life and satisfied with their work, compared to a minority of public schoolers.

Expanded Vaccine Policies

At the same time, another hearing at the Capitol drew hundreds of parents concerned about proposed changes to the state’s vaccine policies.

Before the legislature’s Public Health Committee, residents testified about two Democratic-backed bills that would expand the authority of the state’s public health commissioner to make vaccine recommendations. The measures would also strengthen Connecticut’s ability to procure vaccines independently of the federal government.

Many of those who signed up to speak opposed the proposals, arguing they could reinforce Connecticut’s existing ban on religious exemptions to school vaccination requirements and make legal challenges more difficult.

Democratic leaders on the committee defended the bills as necessary to maintain the state’s high vaccination rates, particularly as federal guidance on certain immunizations may change.

For many parents who traveled to Hartford on Wednesday, the hearings represented more than just a policy debate — they said it was a fight over who ultimately controls their children’s education and health decisions.