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Bobby Blythe's avatar
Bobby Blythe
Oct 14

The criminals that directed this economic warfare against conservatives are likely to avoid paying any price for their crimes. That may sound pessimistic, but it is the pattern that is pervasive now. To have any semblance of justice in our country, we should see the CEO’s and relevant officers of the large corporations actually spend an appropriate time in prison for using their positions to intentionally violate the civil rights of their “disfavored” customers. Morally and ethically, a CEO and officers are responsible for the despicable as well as the praiseworthy things that are carried out under their direct realm of authority.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 14

Thanks for your information. Good to know. It is unbelievable that banks would go to that extent to block organizations that stood for conservative rights.

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