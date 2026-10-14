If you sell MAGA merchandise and use JPMorgan’s payment services, you might suddenly find your account shut down. That’s one of the findings of a new federal audit, revealing how some of America’s biggest banks denied services to customers because of their political beliefs.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reviewed 100,000 complaints and 50,000 internal bank records. It found that between 2020 and 2025, nine major banks denied services to conservative merchants, pro-life causes, religious groups, and conservative organizations, as well as businesses in industries disfavored by the Biden administration, including firearms, oil and gas, and private prisons.

The nine banks were JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Capital One, PNC, TD, and BMO.

Their justification was often “reputation risk”: fear of bad publicity, protests, retaliation from regulators and politicians, or criticism from activist groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The paper trail

The OCC’s 47-page report, Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans, found that banks targeted Christian organizations over their positions on abortion, LGBTQ issues, and traditional family values. They also restricted services to firearms manufacturers and retailers, Arctic oil and gas companies, coal businesses, detention facilities, and tobacco and e-cigarette companies.

At JPMorgan’s payment processor, WePay, the screening system regularly flagged terms like “MAGA,” “Make America Great,” and “America First” in merchants’ profiles, websites, and transaction records. Several search terms were added after the January 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

One seller of Trump merchandise had its account closed for supposedly promoting “hate, violence, or racial intolerance.”

Another merchant selling “conservative/republican t-shirts, hats, etc.” was dropped after the bank flagged products including a “Biden-Illegitimate-Tshirt,” a “The-Big-Lie-Sticker,” and a “Trump-Won” flag.

Another merchant lost payment services over a planned event after bank staff reviewed the organizer’s social media posts. The organizer had called Black Lives Matter activists “Marxists” and described Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci as “the enemy.” Bank employees considered the posts “an incitement of hate.”

WePay also shut down a religious organization’s account after the SPLC labeled it an “extremist hate group.” Internally, employees described the organization as a “[r]ight wing religious conservative non profit with strong anti LGBTQ rhetoric.”

The processor also closed an account raising money for a “devout Christian’s” legal challenge to anti-discrimination laws.

At PNC, a successful media company was denied a line of credit after the bank’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) group examined the political views of its owners.

One owner’s foundation had funded Christian conservative organizations, including several the SPLC had labeled “hate groups.” Another owner was identified as “a conservative political commentator.”

The employee recommending the rejection explained:

“I think it becomes really difficult to justify aligning ourselves with a company whose owners have built very public personas around opinions very contrary to PNC’s beliefs/values.”

Wells Fargo pressured a payment processor to terminate a religious nonprofit because of its views on same-sex marriage.

It also refused to lend to two firearms businesses. Internal records showed employees worried about retaliation from the Biden administration and criticism from anti-gun activists and members of Congress.

One risk assessment warned:

“Under the Biden administration, banks could face greater supervisory pressure to move away from lending to the firearms industry.”

Bank of America, meanwhile, cut off private-prison businesses, citing “changing policymaker attitudes.” Just months after Trump returned to office, the bank tried to restore one of those relationships.

Throughout the report, banks repeatedly relied on the SPLC’s hate-group designations to justify denying services.

That reliance is especially controversial given the SPLC’s own legal troubles. The organization was indicted in April on federal fraud and money-laundering charges, with prosecutors alleging it defrauded donors of millions. FBI Director Kash Patel has called it a “partisan smear machine.” According to the allegations, the group was funding the very hate it claimed to fight.

Not only the right

The OCC found that political discrimination wasn’t limited to conservatives. Capital One, for example, had a policy against serving partisan organizations that supported candidates from only one political party. It rejected an organization promoting “reproductive rights [that was] synonymous with abortion and the Dems.”

It also turned away a gun-rights organization “due to optics that we endorsed its position.”

What comes next

All nine banks told the OCC they had changed their policies. But the regulator says those changes haven’t gone far enough.

According to the OCC, none has “fully and publicly acknowledged” its “weaponization of finance against hardworking Americans.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has primary supervisory and enforcement authority over banks with more than $10 billion in assets, announced its own investigation Wednesday and promised to address any harm to consumers.

“It is appalling that these banks targeted American consumers for their political, social, or religious beliefs that did not align with the Biden Administration or its leftist allies,” said CFPB Acting Director Mark Paoletta.

He added that many of those targeted supported President Trump and called the banks’ conduct “thuggish tactics” that “have no place in America.”

Paoletta pledged that the CFPB would investigate whether the banks named in the OCC report, along with other institutions, violated federal consumer financial laws and take appropriate action.

The OCC is considering further action.

The review follows Trump’s August 7, 2025, executive order directing federal regulators to combat “politicized or unlawful debanking.” The order declared that “no American should be denied access to financial services because of their constitutionally or statutorily protected beliefs, affiliations, or political views.”

For Americans who believe their bank accounts were closed because of their politics, religion, or other protected beliefs, the OCC provides a way to file a complaint. Visit helpwithmybank.gov.