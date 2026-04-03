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Reasonable Horses's avatar
Reasonable Horses
2d

We do realize that this encroachingly vast and multi-tentacled govt beast is unsustainable, right? Can we redefine how we pay or not pay taxes? Can we get off the gird and on black markets, aka barter systems, self-sustaining farming communities, Liberty Economies?

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
2d

Just another "safeguard" from the NWO crowd.

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