The Treasury Department is urging banks to step up surveillance of their own customers, warning that fraud and money laundering remain widespread—and that financial institutions are “on the front lines” of stopping it.

In an advisory issued Monday, officials pointed to red flags like nonprofits wiring large, round-dollar amounts overseas. Those patterns, they said, can signal criminal networks exploiting sectors like healthcare and social services. “There are large multinational organizations engaged in fraud,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “So we are all hands on deck.”

But behind the push to crack down on fraud is a system that has quietly expanded the government’s reach into ordinary financial life—often with little transparency and few safeguards.

At the center of that system is the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN. Under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), banks are required to monitor customer activity and file “suspicious activity reports,” or SARs, when transactions appear unusual. These reports can be triggered by relatively mild criteria: large withdrawals, transfers involving certain countries, or even transactions that seem to lack a clear purpose.

Once filed, a SAR is sent to FinCEN and shared across a wide network of government agencies and law enforcement. There is no warrant required. There is no judge involved. And in most cases, there is no notification to the customer.

That means Americans can be flagged, tracked, and scrutinized without ever knowing it.

The scale is massive. In 2024 alone, FinCEN received roughly 4.7 million SARs—continuing a steady yearly increase. Yet most of these reports are not tied to terrorism or major criminal enterprises. Instead, they sweep up vast amounts of routine financial activity.

Separate from SARs are currency transaction reports, or CTRs, which banks must file automatically for any cash transaction exceeding $10,000 in a single day. That threshold was set in 1970. More than five decades later, it has never been adjusted for inflation—meaning behavior that once signaled extraordinary activity now captures far more ordinary transactions.

Critics say that’s the point. What began as a targeted effort to combat money laundering has evolved into a broad surveillance framework that increasingly treats everyday financial behavior as suspicious.

And the system operates largely in the dark. Banks are prohibited from telling customers when a SAR has been filed on them. In many cases, the only sign something is wrong is a sudden account closure, with no explanation given.

A 2024 congressional report revealed that federal agencies have used the system to bypass traditional legal processes. According to the report, the FBI “tipped off” banks about individuals or groups it was interested in, effectively prompting the banks to file SARs and hand over financial data that would otherwise require a warrant.

The tactic was reportedly used in the aftermath of the January 6th protest. Financial institutions, including major banks, provided transaction data tied to individuals who had been in Washington, D.C., during that period—sometimes on their own initiative.

The result is a vast, searchable database of Americans’ financial lives. Today, an estimated 25,000 government employees across hundreds of agencies have access to these records through FinCEN’s internal system. Last year alone, officials conducted more than 3.3 million searches.

Even as that access expands, so do proposals to deepen it further.

The Bank Secrecy Act Advisory Group (BSAAG), which advises the Treasury Department on issues related to the BSA, has floated ideas like integrating artificial intelligence into transaction monitoring, requiring digital identification to access financial services, and strengthening coordination between banks and federal agencies. Some proposals explicitly acknowledge public resistance, and suggest mandates may be necessary to overcome it.

Civil liberties advocates warn that the justification—fraud and money laundering—has become a gateway to something much broader.

The more financial activity moves into traceable, digital channels, they argue, the easier it becomes for both banks and governments to monitor, flag, and share personal data. And because participation in the modern economy increasingly requires going through these systems, opting out is hardly realistic.

“All Americans should be disturbed,” the congressional report said, noting that vast amounts of personal financial information are now routinely collected, shared, and searched by authorities at multiple levels of government.

For critics, the concern is not that fraud exists, but that it has become a justification for increasing financial surveillance that continues to quietly grow.