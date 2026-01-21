Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughed off questions this week about his office’s abuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau was attending the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos when reporters from VoxPopuli Media approached him with a blunt question: did he regret discriminating against unvaccinated Canadians?

“You wanted to ban unvaccinated people from public transport,” one journalist said. “Do you accept that that was a wrong call?”

Trudeau ignored the question.

During the pandemic, his government barred unvaccinated Canadians over the age of 12 from public transportation and spaces, and imposed some of the most sweeping mandates in the democratic world. When mass protests erupted, Trudeau invoked emergency powers that allowed his government to ban demonstrations, freeze bank accounts, and seize funds from political opponents. Journalists critical of his administration were harassed and beaten.

The exchange in Davos took a sharper turn when a reporter told Trudeau that people had died after being pressured to take the COVID-19 shots — including, he said, his own cameraman’s mother. Trudeau responded by smirking and accusing the journalist of spreading “disinformation.”

“My cameraman’s mother actually died after complications from the COVID-19 vaccine,” the reporter shot back. “So is that ‘misinformation’?”

At that point, another man stepped in, whispered something to Trudeau, and the two broke into laughter. Trudeau offered no response.

“Mr. Trudeau,” the reporter pressed, “you’re laughing at the fact that some people died after getting vaccinated. Why are you laughing?”

Again, Trudeau said nothing.

The journalists continued, pointing out what they described as a contradiction in Trudeau’s rhetoric. While he frequently champions “2SLGBTQIA+ rights” as fundamental human rights, they asked, did he see any conflict in denying basic freedoms to Canadians who chose not to be vaccinated?

Trudeau declined to answer. He also ignored questions about the broader fallout of lockdowns and about Artur Pawlowski, a Canadian pastor who was arrested and fined for violating pandemic restrictions, including refusing to wear a mask.

Trudeau was also approached by Rebel News reporters Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini as he walked through Davos with his girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry. Once again, he refused to answer questions about COVID-19 policies or government censorship, instead warning the reporters about spreading “disinformation.”

The Davos trip came days after a Canadian appeals court ruled last week that Trudeau violated Canadians’ constitutional rights when he invoked the Emergencies Act to suppress protests against his mandates.

Those protests erupted after Trudeau barred unvaccinated Canadians from reentering the country — a policy that directly affected truckers hauling goods between Canada and the United States. In response, thousands of truckers drove to Ottawa in what became known as the Freedom Convoy, blockading key trade routes and drawing support from tens of thousands of Canadians and sympathizers around the world.

The convoy raised roughly $10 million through GoFundMe before the funds were frozen under pressure from Trudeau’s government, which falsely claimed the protests were violent. Another $8 million was later raised through GiveSendGo.

Trudeau dismissed the protesters as extremists, at one point suggesting they were linked to Nazis and blaming them for economic harm. On February 14, 2022, he invoked the Emergencies Act — an extraordinary move that allowed the government to ban assemblies, restrict travel, commandeer property, and freeze private bank accounts.

Canadian officials accused convoy supporters of being foreign-backed agitators and moved to seize their assets, including cryptocurrency. Then–Justice Minister David Lametti said authorities would specifically target supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In total, about $7.8 million was frozen across 267 bank and credit union accounts and 170 Bitcoin wallets, separate from the millions locked down on crowdfunding platforms.

Police eventually dismantled the protests, with footage showing officers beating demonstrators and mounted police trampling some in the crowd. Nearly 200 people were arrested, more than 75 vehicles were impounded, and state-funded media outlets aggressively targeted convoy supporters.

Now, years later, as courts rule against his use of emergency powers and journalists continue to press him for accountability, Trudeau appears unwilling to revisit the decisions that defined his pandemic leadership — even when confronted face to face.