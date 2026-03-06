The Trump administration is warning states not to seize children from their parents simply because the parents refuse to embrace gender ideology.

In a letter sent Tuesday to all 50 states, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF)—a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—said that a parent’s refusal to “affirm” a child’s “gender identity” does not constitute child abuse.

The guidance comes amid growing reports that child welfare agencies in several Democrat-run states — including California, Washington, Colorado, Maryland, and Massachusetts — are investigating families when parents decline to support their child’s “gender transition.” According to the letter, some cases have involved children being removed from their homes.

“Recently, ACF has received reports of certain states removing children from their homes because the parent disagreed with the rejection of the child’s sex, including sex-rejecting interventions,” the agency wrote.

Federal officials reminded states that any investigation or removal of a child must be based on objective evidence of abuse or an imminent risk of harm. Under the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), child welfare agencies receiving federal funding must ensure that decisions are grounded in clear evidence, not disagreements over ideology.

The letter also warned states against stretching federal definitions of abuse in ways that could infringe on parental rights or lead to unnecessary placements in foster care.

ACF further noted that removing a child solely because of a parent’s religious beliefs or moral convictions could raise serious constitutional concerns, including violations of the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom. Separating families under those circumstances, the agency said, may ultimately harm both parents and children.

The warning follows remarks by President Donald Trump during his recent State of the Union address, where he called for stronger federal protections for families.

“Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will,” Trump said. “Who would believe that we’re even talking about it? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately.”

Cases involving state investigations of parents over gender identity disputes have also fueled the rise of activist groups.

Erin Lee, who says she was targeted by child welfare authorities in Colorado after declining to affirm her daughter’s gender identity, founded Protect Kids Colorado, which advocates for parental rights and child safety.

Similarly, Erin Friday helped launch Our Duty after her own family experienced a dispute with authorities over gender transition issues.

These cases have also triggered actions from America’s Frontline Doctors, which has been leading the charge for parental rights and against the medical mutilation of minors. The group recently filed an amici curiae brief with the US Supreme Court in International Partners for Ethical Care, Inc. v. Ferguson.

The brief challenges Washington state laws that allow the government to sideline parents when minors seek medical mutilation procedures like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries. The policies enable the state’s child welfare system to withhold information about a child’s location and condition from parents, delay reunification, and facilitate medical interventions without parental notice or consent.