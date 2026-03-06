The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
31m

Whoever is running these child welfare agencies that have this policy need to be sued into Oblivion and removed from the position...

Reply
Share
Armani's avatar
Armani
20m

I remember Karine Jean-Pierre(Biden’s WH press secretary) claiming “our children were the government’s responsibility”…no thanks🥲

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture