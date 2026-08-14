The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
15m

This is a Common Sense ruling to prevent children from being harmed from medical mutilation. Those who are against it have to be seriously demented or Medical Industry psychopaths who only care for the income derived from it.

Reply
Share
Danielle pentecost's avatar
Danielle pentecost
3h

Good we need to protect our children from big Pharma

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture