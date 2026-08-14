The Trump administration has finalized a rule that bars federal Medicaid funds from paying for the medical mutilation of minors. It also prohibits states from using federal Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) dollars to cover such procedures for anyone under 19.

The rule, issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), takes effect on Oct. 13, 2026. States that want to continue covering these interventions may do so using their own funds, but they will no longer receive federal reimbursement. Psychotherapy for gender dysphoria remains eligible for federal funding.

Minors already receiving cross-sex hormone therapy will continue to qualify for federal Medicaid funding during a six-month transition period after the rule takes effect.

According to CMS, the rule applies to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries, which the administration refers to as “sex-rejecting procedures.”

Ethical doctors and other health professionals call them “medical mutilation“ because of how they permanently sterilize children, impair their sexual function, increase the risk of blood clots and heart complications, weaken bone density, and turn healthy children into lifelong patients.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the new rule ends taxpayer funding for these procedures.

“These interventions carry serious risks and can cause irreversible harm,” Kennedy said. “The federal government will no longer use Medicaid and CHIP dollars to fund procedures that fail to meet the evidentiary standard our children deserve.”

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said the rule is intended to “follow the science, save taxpayer dollars, and, most importantly, protect children from potentially irreversible harm.”

President Trump also praised the decision, writing on social media that the federal government “will not pay for our innocent children to undergo these barbaric surgeries and practices,” which he also said cause permanent harm.

The administration said the rule is based in part on a 2025 Health and Human Services review that found no evidence to support the medical mutilation of children, as well as findings from The Cass Review, a large-scale independent review conducted in the United Kingdom.

Major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, continue to support the medical mutilation of minors without credible scientific evidence.

According to the rule, 17 states currently use Medicaid or CHIP to cover some form of gender-affirming care for minors.

Gender activists strongly criticized the new rule.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson argued that medical decisions should be made by patients, parents, and doctors, not politicians, and accused the administration of targeting transgender youth and their families.

“Every young person is entitled to the health care that they, their parents, and their medical providers agree that they need, without politicians interfering with these important and highly personal decisions,” Robinson said in a statement. “The Trump administration is terrorizing trans youth and their families with these kinds of actions, and it has to stop.”

The National Women’s Law Center said the policy jeopardizes access to medically necessary care, while The Trevor Project called it a “dangerous” restriction on physician-prescribed treatment.