President Trump has proclaimed January 16, 2026, as Religious Freedom Day.

The proclamation recognizes something genuinely unique about the United States: it is the only republic in history founded explicitly on the principle of religious freedom. That principle reaches back to our earliest beginnings—from Jamestown’s dedication in 1607 to the Pilgrims’ arrival on the Mayflower in 1620, when exhausted settlers crossed an ocean for the freedom to worship God without interference.

“This Religious Freedom Day,” the proclamation declares, “I pledge that I will never stop fighting to restore America as a Nation of prayer, a country of faith, and a radiant beacon of liberty and justice for all.”