The first woman was 19. She had no significant medical history. On May 1, 2021, she received her second Moderna shot. Two weeks later, she was in an emergency room with a racing heart, on the verge of fainting.

Then her heart stopped. Doctors revived her within five minutes, but her heart continued to fail. On May 24, surgeons gave her a new heart. Her body rejected it. She died on June 11, just 41 days after receiving the shot. Her autopsy revealed dead heart muscle with no identifiable cause. The pathologist wrote that a vaccine-related cause “cannot be ruled out.”