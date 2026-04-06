Tyranny Is One Definition Away
Whenever governments want to usurp a liberty they have no right to touch, they start with a redefinition.
Kaley Chiles is a licensed mental health counselor in Colorado. Her clients, predominantly Christian, find her through church referrals and word of mouth. They come to her because they want professional guidance that aligns with their faith. Some of these clients seek Chiles’ help in guiding their children through gender confusion.
Colorado made it illegal for her to help them.