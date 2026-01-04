The British government is quietly exploring a sweeping expansion of its digital ID plans—one that could see every Brit issued a digital ID from birth.

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, senior officials have been holding closed-door meetings to discuss assigning digital IDs to newborns, potentially alongside the “red book” of health records given to new parents. Those present at the meetings were reportedly sworn to secrecy, but one attendee said the proposal stunned the room. “You could see jaws dropping,” the person recalled.

The discussions build on a digital ID scheme announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last September. Under that plan, only people with a government-issued digital ID would be legally allowed to work. The government says the system is aimed at tackling illegal immigration and “sending a clear message that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to work.”

Now, critics say the scope appears to be expanding far beyond that original justification.

Cabinet Office Minister Josh Simons has reportedly told civil society groups that Labour is looking to countries like Estonia as a model. Estonia assigns a unique digital identity number at birth, which later enables access to public services. Labour figures have described Estonia’s system as a potential blueprint for the UK.

But Estonia may not be the only example officials are watching. International organizations have also been experimenting with cradle-to-grave digital ID systems. GAVI, a UN-sponsored global vaccination body, has pilot-tested a program in Ghana that immediately registers newborns into a digital system at birth. In that program, infants’ fingerprints are scanned, along with the voices of their parents or caregivers. The biometric data is used to create a digital identity that tracks each child’s vaccinations and determines eligibility for government benefits.

Under the proposed British model, digital IDs would include a person’s name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo for what the government calls “biometric security.” Officials have also suggested that additional personal data could be added later, making it easier to apply for services such as driving licenses, childcare, welfare benefits, and tax records.

The government is also considering linking digital IDs to online activity. Simons has floated the idea of using digital ID as a way for teenagers to access social media, following Australia’s move to restrict under-16s from using apps like TikTok.

Opposition figures say the plans amount to a dramatic and dangerous escalation. Shadow Cabinet Office minister Mike Wood accused Labour of moving the goalposts. “Labour said their plan for mandatory digital ID was about tackling illegal immigration,” he said. “But now we hear they are secretly considering forcing it on newborns. What do babies have to do with stopping the boats?”

Former Conservative Cabinet minister Sir David Davis was even more blunt, calling the proposal “creeping state surveillance.” Assigning IDs at birth, he said, is “an affront to centuries of British history” and reflects a lack of understanding of the technology involved.

Civil liberties groups are also sounding the alarm. Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, warned that the scheme would “make Britain less free” and create a vast domestic surveillance system that could eventually encompass health records, taxes, benefits, and even internet data. “Incredibly sensitive information about each and every one of us would be hoarded by the state and vulnerable to cyber-attacks,” she said.

Public opinion appears sharply divided. A YouGov poll found that 42 percent of Britons support the digital ID scheme, while 45 percent oppose it. Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that more than 1.6 million people have signed a petition against the initiative, calling it a step toward “mass surveillance and digital control.”