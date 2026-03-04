The Gold Report

The Gold Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Armani's avatar
Armani
4h

Dr. Gold, you are the Muhammad Ali of healthcare, our industry needs more professionals like you…kudos on your book

Reply
Share
Shawn E. Page's avatar
Shawn E. Page
3h

“The last administration’s vaccine mandates were unconstitutional, un-American, and a gross violation of personal freedom,” she added. “It was no way to treat the men and women who put everything on the line to keep our country safe.”

It should read—the same administration’s vaccine mandates. Operation Warp Speed was passed under the Trump Administration and they are moving the goal posts. Criminal hearings and all mRNA products removed. It is NOT a personal choice to get genocided.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/air-force-is-hellbent-ending-career-brigadier-general/

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Simone Gold · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture