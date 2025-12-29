California has never been shy about its hostility to parental rights. In fact, it’s proud of it.

The California Attorney General’s website openly tells schools to conceal students’ “gender identities” from parents. The guidance is blunt:

“You have the right to disclose – or not disclose – your gender identity on your own terms, regardless of your age. Your school, whether public or private, doesn’t have the right to ‘out’ you as LGBTQ+ to anyone without your permission, including your parents.”

This policy is embedded into California’s education system.