The Gold Report

The Gold Report

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
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For 65 years, i have been into nutrition research...and it has been a Journey to Wellness, which is the name of my free newsletter. barbaracharis.substack.com. I would not be here today, active and healthy at 92, if I had not done my own research. I got into the study, because of a sick child in 1961 who nearly died from the vaccines and other treatments he received. I was an ignorant young mother who decided to learn...and learning never ends.

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