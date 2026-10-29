Health isn’t decided in a doctor’s office. It’s shaped by the choices you make every day: at the dinner table, at work, in your bedroom, and in your living room on a Sunday afternoon. Wellness Matters is a weekly column about making those choices well.

Welcome to the GoldCare Healthdesk, a new health section from The Gateway Pundit. We will publish four articles every week:

Tuesday: Medical Insights

Thursday: Wellness Matters

Saturday: Q&A

Sunday: Q&A

Tuesday’s Medical Insights takes a deeper look at medical science and the healthcare system. Thursday’s Wellness Matters is where that knowledge meets everyday life.

What to Expect

Wellness Matters is practical and grounded in evidence. Each week, GoldCare’s team of naturopathic doctors, health coaches, nutrition experts, and other specialists will take one part of everyday health and show you how to put it to work. Here is a preview.

Walking. Thirty to forty minutes of brisk walking most days can improve insulin sensitivity, increase daily energy expenditure, and help offset the metabolic effects of sitting for long stretches. Short breaks help too. Two to three minutes of walking every half hour can blunt the sharp rise in blood sugar and blood fats that follows a meal. Working muscles pull glucose out of the bloodstream, so even a brief walk makes a difference.

What’s on your plate. Meals built around protein and minimally processed foods can help regulate appetite, preserve muscle, and improve blood sugar control. The order matters, too. Eating the protein and non-starchy vegetables before the carbohydrates on the same plate slows digestion and lowers the blood sugar peak.

When you eat. Your gut bacteria keep a schedule. Over each 24-hour day, the trillions of microbes in your gut rise and fall in number and activity. Some become more active when food arrives, others when you’re fasting. Scientists call these daily swings microbial rhythms, and they may influence metabolism, blood sugar regulation, inflammation, and sleep.

Sleep. A consistent bedtime, a dark bedroom, and fewer nighttime interruptions protect the deep sleep that supports tissue repair, hormone regulation, and metabolic health. The cost of skimping shows up quickly. In controlled studies, a single night of short or broken sleep has been shown to reduce muscle insulin sensitivity the next day, and hunger tends to rise with it.

Strength. Resistance training becomes more important with age. Muscle is a major site of glucose disposal, and lifting is the best-established defense against sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength that accelerates later in life. Even two short sessions a week that work the major muscle groups can help preserve strength and improve metabolic health. Lifting also helps older muscle respond to the protein you eat. With age, muscle becomes less sensitive to amino acids, and resistance exercise helps restore that sensitivity for at least a day afterward.

These are simple habits, but their effects can be profound. Understanding why they work makes them easier to keep.

What You’ll Get Every Thursday

Practical advice you can start using the same day

The science behind the habits, explained clearly enough that you understand why they matter

A broader view of health that values faith, family, community, tradition, and rest

Part of a Larger Healthdesk

On Tuesdays, Medical Insights explains the science of medicine and how the body works, for readers who want the deeper story. On Saturdays and Sundays, Dr. Simone Gold answers reader questions in our Q&A columns.

The goal is simple: to help you build healthier habits, understand why they work, and take charge of your health for years to come.

We want to hear from you. Send us your questions here, whether they’re about something you read, advice you were given, or a change you’ve noticed in your own health. The most useful questions often come from everyday experience.

If you have a question you would like considered for the weekend Q/A columns, click here.