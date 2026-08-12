Picture a mother of young kids. She’s exhausted. The nights are short, the days are long, the house never stays clean, and the mental load never lets up. She goes to the doctor because she’s running on empty. She walks out with a prescription for anxiety, or for pain, or for focus, or for sleep, or for all of the above. It helps her get through the week. She refills it. Then she refills it again.

That story used to be rare. Now it’s the norm.