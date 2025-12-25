A week after taking office, President Trump signed an executive order pledging to end the medical mutilation of children—what he called a “stain on our Nation’s history.”

Now he’s fulfilling his promise.

On Thursday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a proposed rule that would cut Medicare and Medicaid funding from any medical institution that gives puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or transgender surgeries to minors. These procedures cause irreversible sterility, sexual dysfunction, blood clots, osteoporosis, heart problems, psychological damage, and lifelong regret. If the rule takes effect, hospitals and clinics offering these procedures to kids could shut down almost overnight.