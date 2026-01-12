President Trump has pulled off another political magic trick: the Left is now defending the Second Amendment.

On January 9th, Breitbart News reported on an ICE protester reacting to a shooting involving ICE agents. “We have to show up with guns and end this,” the activist said, accusing ICE of shooting people “with no cause.”

He doubled down. “We have to show up with guns. We have to—there’s no way around it. I don’t care if I don’t have a Minnesota carry permit. I’m unarmed right now, but this is the last time I show up to face these guys without a weapon.”

“The time for peace is over,” he added. “They fired the first shot; it’s time to end this sh*t by any means necessary.”