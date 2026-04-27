There’s an old line that gained popularity in the 2000s: an American asks, “God, why do You allow so much violence in schools?” And God answers, “I’m not allowed in schools.”

If you were to walk into any American school before the mid-20th century, you might have heard something like this:

“Thou shalt have no more gods but Me. “Before no idol bend thy knee. “Take not the name of God in vain. “Dare not the Sabbath day profane.”

That was how American children learned English.