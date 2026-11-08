What’s Really Making America Sick? with Dr. Richard Amerling

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/61What’s Really Making America Sick? with Dr. Richard AmerlingDr. Simone GoldNov 08, 202661ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Gold ReportSubscribeAuthorsDr. Simone GoldRecent PostsGoldCare Celebrates the Revolution with Dr. Robert MaloneNov 1 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'We Need 2026 Nuremburg Trials' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 30 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Presbyterian Church USA is Heretical' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 23 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Dangerous Experiment On American Mothers' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 16 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'The Child Medical Mutilation Crisis' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 9 • Dr. Simone GoldDaily Dose: 'Vaccine Executive Order' with Dr. Peterson PierreOct 3 • Dr. Simone GoldDr. Gold Explains the Kaiser Complaint AFLDS Filed.Sep 28 • Dr. Simone Gold