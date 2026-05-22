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Fantastic article. Yes, the foundation of our Republic is that our rights come from God. This is not alarming, as MSNOW was claiming. It is bedrock reassurance. Two important teachings about our Creator, the source of our rights, and what He calls us to do:

1 John 4:8: "Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love."

Matthew 22:36-40

“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’

All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

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