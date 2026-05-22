During a segment on her MSNOW program this week, Katy Tur appeared confused by comments made by House Speaker Mike Johnson at the “Rededicate 250” rally, where he echoed one of the core ideas of the Declaration of Independence: that Americans are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights.

“And You gave our fathers the wisdom and faith to establish this new nation, premised on the Biblical and foundational principle that all men are created equal and free before You,” Johnson said. “Through Your divine providence, our Founders acknowledged and boldly proclaimed this self-evident truth: that every single person is created in Your image and that we are endowed by You, our Creator, with our unalienable rights to life and liberty — the pursuit of happiness.”

Johnson’s remarks closely echoed the language of the Declaration of Independence itself:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Tur reacted with alarm, asking her panel whether Johnson was actually placing God above the Declaration of Independence.

“What about this passage from Mike Johnson declaring that our rights do not derive from government, they come from You, our Creator and heavenly Father?” she asked. “Is this him putting God over the Declaration of Independence?”

That is, in fact, exactly what Johnson was doing — restating one of the Declaration’s core principles.

The exchange drew comparisons to a similar moment last year during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) challenged Riley Barnes, President Donald Trump’s then-nominee for assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, over remarks Barnes made about the source of human rights.

Barnes told lawmakers that America was founded on the principle that rights come from “God, our Creator, not from our laws, not from our governments.” Kaine called the statement “extremely troubling” and compared it to the governing philosophy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government, but come from the Creator, that’s what the Iranian government believes,” Kaine said. “It’s a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia law and targets Sunnis, Bahá’ís, Jews, Christians and other religious minorities.”

“And they do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator,” he continued. “So, the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling.”

But Barnes, like Johnson, was paraphrasing the Declaration of Independence.

The belief that rights come from God rather than government is one of America’s central principles. The Founders were heavily influenced by English philosopher John Locke and his theory of natural rights, which held that certain rights exist before government and cannot legitimately be taken away by rulers or states.

The Declaration itself says that governments are instituted “to secure these rights,” not to create them. Under that framework, government exists to protect rights granted by God rather than to hand them out.

That distinction helped separate the American system from the monarchies of Europe, where kings often claimed the authority to grant — and revoke — rights. The Declaration turned that idea upside down by placing rights beyond the reach of government.

Critics of Kaine’s comparison to Iran argued that the analogy misunderstood the difference between the two systems. Iran’s theocratic government uses religion to expand state authority and enforce religious law. The American founding tradition, by contrast, invokes a Creator to limit government power, asserting that certain rights exist beyond the control of the state.