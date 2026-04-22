When the Supreme Court Grows Quiet, Tyrants Grow Bold
Doctors nationwide are forced to conform to narratives on COVID-19, vaccines, and beyond. The Supreme Court could have changed that.
In 2022, the Medical Board of California opened six investigations into me for what it called “medical misinformation.” My supposed offense was recommending early COVID-19 treatments—hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin—both FDA-approved drugs with long-established safety profiles. Ivermectin’s developers were even awarded a Nobel Prize. None of that mattered.