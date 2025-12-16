Where Public Health Corruption Really Starts
If we want to truly break the toxic relationship between public health and Big Pharma, we have to cut it off at the source.
There’s a saying that goes: I tried to follow the science, but it led nowhere. Then I followed the money—and that’s where I found the science.
That line has taken on new meaning in light of a recent report by the group UsforThem, which found that scientific advisers to the British government during the COVID pandemic failed to disclose massive financial ties to pharmaceutical interests.