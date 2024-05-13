The World Health Organization (WHO), an agency of the UN, is lobbying the 194 member states to ensure their ratification of the global agency's Pandemic Treaty this coming May. Under the pretext of better pandemic preparedness, the WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wants the WHO to have complete control over global health responses and initiatives, including issues the agency deems health-related, such as climate change and population control and food supply. It is impossible to think of an issue this couldn’t cover.

Fearing a string of defeats and a delay of the treaty's adoption beyond the May 2024 deadline, Tedros accused those against the agreement of trying to sabotage it and of spreading fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories. Part of the WHO’s plan is to reduce resistance to future “epidemic” countermeasures, to prevent opposing voices like AFLDS from speaking out to thwart their globalist agenda.

The Smoke and Mirrors of the CCP

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) thinks in terms of decades and centuries. Western nations are in this position because many years ago China made a tactical political decision to take over the WHO because the agency heavily determines public perception. This war over who controls the WHO escalated because China was humiliated in 2002 when the WHO properly blamed them for the SARS pandemic. From at least that point onward, China decided to become the WHO. Both Tedros and the previous WHO Director-General, Dr. Margaret Chan, received their positions as the result of significant lobbying on their behalf by the CCP.

Tedros is the first WHO Director-General without a medical degree. When he was the health officer of Ethiopia, Human Rights Watch reported that Tedros engaged in widespread political suppression by withholding food and medicine to Ethiopians of other ethnicities - most egregiously the Amharans, who are now “missing” two million people. When he was elected WHO Chief in 2017, he immediately attempted to appoint the Marxist Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe - who engaged in massive anti-white racist human rights abuses - as the goodwill ambassador to the WHO. This makes sense once you learn that Tedros was the third highest member of Ethiopia’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a hard left organization that became part of the Ethiopian’s People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a known terrorist organization.

Prior to Tedros, Dr. Margaret Chan installed the structure for complete Chinese control of the WHO. In 2006, Dr. Chan was named Director-General of the WHO for two 5-year terms, and she was followed by Dr. Tedros for two 5-year terms. In other words, the CCP has been running the WHO for decades and using public health as a smokescreen for pushing its Communist agenda worldwide. Like Dr. Chan, Tedros is dutifully following China's playbook. Tedros’ praise of China’s transparency at the start of the outbreak along with the WHO forcing the world to change the name from “the Wuhan Virus” to COVID, undoubtedly showed that the CCP’s investment in the WHO takeover paid off.

We Must Not Be Silent

The basic ideology supporting the measures detailed in the treaty, and the acquisition of greater power for those running the agency, were publicized by Dr. Chan. Further discrediting the narrative that COVID-19 was the catalyst for the Pandemic Treaty, is the evidence that the power grab was already being formulated more than a decade ago.

It is clear that the real goal of these WHO leaders is not about health but rather a CCP/Marxist takeover - by using more American-friendly terminology such as “global health security.” We must not let them deceive us under the pretense of the public's “benefit.” This unchecked authority would leave the USA vulnerable to the dictates of a select few controlled by China, eviscerating our individual freedoms and rights. The WHO must not be allowed to dictate our future without our consent.

Now is not the time to be silent. AFLDS will not allow this blatant attempt to seize control of our sovereignty and way of life to go unnoticed. Our elected representatives must stand with us against the tyranny of a globalist agenda and reject the blatant power grab of the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

Sign our petition today to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty