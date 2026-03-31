The World Health Organization is moving ahead with a plan that could revive vaccine passports—this time on a global, digital scale.

Announced last week, the WHO’s new initiative aims to roll out “digital health wallets” over the next three years, replacing traditional paper records with smartphone-based systems that can store and share personal medical information. The effort is being coordinated with the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research and Singapore-based Temasek Foundation.

According to the WHO, the rollout will begin with digital versions of International Certificates of Vaccination—effectively, vaccine passports—before expanding into broader categories like routine immunizations, maternal and child health records, and full personal health summaries.

The technology behind the system will rely on the WHO’s open-source Global Digital Health Certification Network, which uses cryptographic verification to make records “secure” and “interoperable” across borders. The organization says the push was partly inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, when governments around the world mandated COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for basic freedoms.

The rollout will begin in Southeast Asia as a test. Officials involved in the project have been clear about the broader vision.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed how important it is for health records to be trusted, verifiable and able to travel with people across borders,” said Kee Kirk Chuen of the Temasek Foundation. “Through our partnership with WHO, the Temasek Foundation hopes to support countries in moving from fragmented paper records to secure Digital Health Wallets that individuals can carry with them wherever they go.”

The initiative is not limited to Asia. In Europe, health ministers endorsed a plan on February 26 to make electronic health records and vaccination certificates interoperable across borders by 2028—laying the groundwork for a system that could align closely with the WHO’s global ambitions.

That effort traces back to 2023, when the WHO partnered with the European Commission to expand the framework used for COVID-19 vaccine passports into a worldwide system. At the time, the WHO said the goal was to facilitate “global mobility” and protect against both current and future health threats.

Meanwhile, the WHO is also exploring how such digital infrastructure could be used in future crises. In partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, it has launched efforts to track and respond to potential pandemics linked to climate change—another signal that the scope of these tools could extend well beyond their original purpose.