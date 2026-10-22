On the morning of August 29, 2013, about twenty police officers, social workers, and special agents arrived at a house outside Darmstadt, Germany. Three of the officers carried a battering ram. Dirk Wunderlich looked out his window and saw armed police everywhere.

They were there for four children, ages 7 to 14. Their crime was being taught at home.

Authorities found the kids well cared for. The court order authorizing force gave a different reason for the raid. The children had “adopted the parents’ opinions” about homeschooling, so their cooperation couldn’t be expected. The officers took all four.

Notice what that order says. The children weren’t in danger. They had the wrong ideas, and the wrong ideas had come from their parents.