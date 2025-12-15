Why I’m Taking the Fight to Medical Tyranny
This is a story about usurpation—about unelected bureaucrats seizing power, and about the duty to confront it.
In 2021, the California Medical Board launched six investigations against me for what it labeled “medical misinformation.” My alleged offense was recommending hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin—both FDA-approved medications with decades of safety data. I had no patient complaints. I had never been sued. My record was spotless, something few emergency room physicians can claim. None of that mattered.