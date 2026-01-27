Virology labs are graded by risk. The higher the number, the more dangerous the pathogens inside. Biosafety level-1 labs handle harmless microbes. BSL-2 can work with viruses like HIV or hepatitis. BSL-3 is more serious territory. And BSL-4—the highest level—is reserved for the most contagious and lethal pathogens known to man. Ebola lives there.

A BSL-4 lab is meant to be an ecosystem of security. Triple airlocks. Pressurized rooms. HAZMAT suits. Meticulous safety design down to the floors and cabinets. Rigorous safety protocols.

There are only 51 BSL-4 labs in the entire world. Europe has 24. The United States has 13. Russia has one. South Korea has one. Taiwan has two.