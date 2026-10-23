The Gold Report

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
3d

Run in whole no doubt by the people with the Tink hats, Block heads who are Wall humping, Pedophiles....

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Armani's avatar
Armani
3d

What’s strange about the league, a men’s corporation(NBA) controls it financially, yet it struggles to make a profit, endorse quality refereeing, protect /respect the players. It’s just a confusing business model to me🥲

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