The WNBA insists that only women can play in its league. It also insists that two former NBA players who identify as transgender are men and therefore ineligible.

But when Congress asked the league to explain exactly what makes someone a woman, it didn’t provide a definition.

The controversy began in August, after Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham spoke out against biological males competing in women’s sports. Amid the controversy that followed, former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom announced he was transgender and intended to enter the WNBA draft.

Former NBA player Royce White, now a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Minnesota, followed with a similar announcement.

Neither player was seriously pursuing a transition to female identity. Their declarations were intended to test the league’s eligibility rules and expose what they considered a contradiction in allowing athletes to identify as women while maintaining a women’s-only competition.

League sources reportedly dismissed the announcements as publicity stunts and indicated that neither player would be eligible. The league also criticized what it described as bad-faith attempts to inflame the debate over transgender athletes.

But the stunt raised a question the league would eventually have to answer: If declaring oneself a woman isn’t enough to qualify for the WNBA, what is?

The league’s collective bargaining agreement states in Article XIII, Section 1(a) that only women are eligible to play. However, that provision does not define what a woman is.

No transgender woman has previously appeared on a WNBA roster, making the league’s precise eligibility standards largely untested.

The dispute eventually drew the attention of Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Erin Houchin of Indiana, and Zach Nunn of Iowa.

They formally questioned WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert about player eligibility, safety, and confrontations with fans. Among other things, they wanted to know how the league defines a woman and why Freedom and White had been deemed ineligible.

Engelbert responded in an October 16 letter.

“With respect to your questions regarding eligibility, only women are eligible to play in the WNBA, and the individuals you cite in your letter are both men,” she wrote.

That was the extent of her explanation on the central question. Engelbert did not define “woman” or identify the specific biological or other criteria the league uses to determine eligibility.

Freedom promptly shared the letter on X, mocking the league’s response.

“Apparently, the WNBA still can’t define what a WOMAN is, but they’re absolutely certain they know what a MAN is!” he wrote.

He also challenged Engelbert’s authority to declare him a man while rejecting his stated gender identity.

Rep. Stutzman argued that the response undermined the idea that “gender identity” determines whether someone qualifies for women’s sports.

“This is their clear acknowledgment that simply identifying as a woman does not change basic human biology!” he wrote.

The WNBA’s response suggests that simply declaring oneself a woman does not guarantee eligibility. But the league has yet to publicly explain what additional standards it applies or how those standards would work in other cases.